Baby elephant sliding down a slope is making netizens go aww. Watch

There are many things that one remembers fondly while thinking about their childhood days. One of them is going to the park after school and getting on all the fun swings and slides. Well, turns out these fun activities are favourites of baby animals too. Case in point, this adorable baby elephant who is having the time of its life by sliding gleefully on a slope. Shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda, the clip of the baby elephant may just give you the happy feeling that you used to have on the slide.

Posted on Twitter, the 8-second-long clip shows the baby jumbo. The little one can be seen sliding down the slope on its knees happily. The clip is so adorable that it is making netizens go aww.

“Game of sliding is inbuilt in children’s genes,” reads the caption by Nanda and we totally agree to the feeling.

Take a look at the video and have a blissful walk down the memory lane:

The clip has garnered over 13,000 views since being shared a few hours ago. While some couldn’t stop gushing at the little elephant’s playfulness, others were a bit concerned whether the baby got any bruises while sliding.

“Pure joy with the nature,” comments a Twitter user. “Aww, this is so cute,” writes another. “How thick is their skin that they don’t get hurt?” asks a third.

One individual even shared a clip of monkey doing the same:

What do you think of this cutie?

