Sections
Home / It's Viral / Baby elephant sliding down a slope is making netizens go aww. Watch

Baby elephant sliding down a slope is making netizens go aww. Watch

This baby elephant is having the time of its life sliding down a slope.

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 15:34 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The clip of the baby elephant may just give you the happy feeling that you used to have on the slide. (Twitter/@susantananda3)

There are many things that one remembers fondly while thinking about their childhood days. One of them is going to the park after school and getting on all the fun swings and slides. Well, turns out these fun activities are favourites of baby animals too. Case in point, this adorable baby elephant who is having the time of its life by sliding gleefully on a slope. Shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda, the clip of the baby elephant may just give you the happy feeling that you used to have on the slide.

Posted on Twitter, the 8-second-long clip shows the baby jumbo. The little one can be seen sliding down the slope on its knees happily. The clip is so adorable that it is making netizens go aww.

“Game of sliding is inbuilt in children’s genes,” reads the caption by Nanda and we totally agree to the feeling.

Take a look at the video and have a blissful walk down the memory lane:



The clip has garnered over 13,000 views since being shared a few hours ago. While some couldn’t stop gushing at the little elephant’s playfulness, others were a bit concerned whether the baby got any bruises while sliding.

“Pure joy with the nature,” comments a Twitter user. “Aww, this is so cute,” writes another. “How thick is their skin that they don’t get hurt?” asks a third.

One individual even shared a clip of monkey doing the same:

What do you think of this cutie?

Also Read | Baby elephant enjoying a bath will splash a smile on your face. Watch

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

WHO says getting backing it needs as France, Germany express support
Jun 25, 2020 16:46 IST
Sports Ministry withdraws provisional recognition of 54 NSFs after HC order
Jun 25, 2020 16:47 IST
When Farhan had named Sushant as the actor with the brightest future
Jun 25, 2020 16:42 IST
Pakistan airline says 150 pilots grounded after crash probe
Jun 25, 2020 16:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.