Baby elephant takes a tumble while chasing warthogs, doesn’t give up. Watch

A baby elephant named Bondeni seems to have a bone to pick with wild warthogs living in Nairobi National Park and took it upon himself to chase them away. In fact, he was so determined to complete this self-assigned task, he even took a tumble a few times while performing the job - but it didn’t stop him from getting right up and continuing with the work. A video capturing the entire incident, posted by Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, has since won over many.

In their post, Sheldrick Wildlife Trust shared about Bondeni’s “vendetta” against the beings. “He’s determined to clear the area of them — and while he’s full of enthusiasm, his technique needs a little work. In fact, he got so excited about his eviction duties that he ended up taking a tumble,” says the caption shared along with the video.

Watch the video to see Bondeni in action:

Since being shared some 17 hours ago, the video has collected over 1.5 lakh views and more than 33,000 likes. Several people have posted reactions to Bondeni in the comments section of the post.

“This is just so precious! Bondeni you made my day!” commented an Instagram user. “Such a proud boy! Job well done!” posted another.

“Awww! That tumble was precious,” reacted a third. “So funny! Just like a dog with his tail going. And those warthogs just teasing him… Brilliant video, thank you,” wrote a fourth.

Bondeni is among the youngest orphaned elephants under the care of Sheldrick Wildlife Trust.

What do you think about him and antics?