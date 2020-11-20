Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / Baby elephant takes a tumble while chasing warthogs, doesn’t give up. Watch

Baby elephant takes a tumble while chasing warthogs, doesn’t give up. Watch

Sheldrick Wildlife Trust posted a video of the entire incident and it has since won over many.

Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 14:46 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Bondeni takes a tumble while chasing warthogs. (Instagram/@sheldricktrust/)

A baby elephant named Bondeni seems to have a bone to pick with wild warthogs living in Nairobi National Park and took it upon himself to chase them away. In fact, he was so determined to complete this self-assigned task, he even took a tumble a few times while performing the job - but it didn’t stop him from getting right up and continuing with the work. A video capturing the entire incident, posted by Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, has since won over many.

In their post, Sheldrick Wildlife Trust shared about Bondeni’s “vendetta” against the beings. “He’s determined to clear the area of them — and while he’s full of enthusiasm, his technique needs a little work. In fact, he got so excited about his eviction duties that he ended up taking a tumble,” says the caption shared along with the video.

Watch the video to see Bondeni in action:



Since being shared some 17 hours ago, the video has collected over 1.5 lakh views and more than 33,000 likes. Several people have posted reactions to Bondeni in the comments section of the post.



“This is just so precious! Bondeni you made my day!” commented an Instagram user. “Such a proud boy! Job well done!” posted another.

“Awww! That tumble was precious,” reacted a third. “So funny! Just like a dog with his tail going. And those warthogs just teasing him… Brilliant video, thank you,” wrote a fourth.

Bondeni is among the youngest orphaned elephants under the care of Sheldrick Wildlife Trust.

What do you think about him and antics?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Security forces once again defeated Pak terrorists’ nefarious plot: PM Modi
Nov 20, 2020 15:45 IST
France turns the screws on Imran Khan, declines upgrade for Mirage, subs and more
Nov 20, 2020 15:23 IST
PM Modi meets Shah, Doval as army thwarts major terrorist attack
Nov 20, 2020 15:10 IST
Kerala ‘journo’ had determined design to create unrest: Yogi govt
Nov 20, 2020 14:52 IST

latest news

Tripura: Bru resettlement should not disturb locals, says CPI(M)
Nov 20, 2020 15:45 IST
International community will emerge stronger, more resilient from Covid-19 crisis: President Kovind
Nov 20, 2020 15:45 IST
Security forces once again defeated Pak terrorists’ nefarious plot: PM Modi
Nov 20, 2020 15:45 IST
Maharashtra mulls freeze on flights, trains from Delhi as Covid-19 cases spike in Capital
Nov 20, 2020 15:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.