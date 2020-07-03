Sections
Baby elephants fighting over delicious 'twig' is the perfect dose of cuteness to start your day. Watch

Just like a human baby, Roho appears to show off his tasty ‘twigalicious’ snack to Mukokka who gets intrigued about it.

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 08:33 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The two baby elephants playing with the twig. (Facebook/Sheldrick Wildlife Trust)

Netizens can’t seem to have enough of videos of baby elephants. Their adorable ears and little trunks along with oodles of goofiness is something that most of us love, so why not start your day with an adorable clip of two baby elephants play fighting over an extremely ‘precious’ object.

Shared on Facebook by Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, Kenya the clip features two baby elephants named Roho and Mukokka.

The clip starts with Roho trying to grab the attention of Mukokka by showing him a twig. Just like a human baby, Roho appears to show off his tasty ‘twigalicious’ snack to Mukokka who gets intrigued about it. As the clip goes on, these two baby jumbos try to win the twig by engaging in a little play fighting.

“Roho is such a show off. Being young, he still has a little to learn, not least the adage: Don’t play with your food. Unsurprisingly, his antics to show off his twigalicious snack don’t go unnoticed - sure enough, he gets the attention of Mukkoka who wanted the tasty branch for himself. Watch to the end to see who won the nail-biting tug of war that ensued,” reads the caption.



Posted on June 29, the clip has garnered over 51,000 views and tons of reactions and comments from netizens.

“Little Roho has such a charming, cute, adorable, fun, and funny personality! He is a little character! I love when he rolls in the dirt and kicks his little baby leg up in the air,” comments a Facebook user. “This is a wonderful video. Looks like Roho offered the branch to him so they could play,” writes another.

“I think ‘big brother’ let ‘little brother’ win that one,” says a third.

Roho and Mukokka are two orphan elephants under the care of the trust in the Nairobi nursery until they can be reintegrated into the wild elephant population.

What do you think of these playful baby jumbos?

