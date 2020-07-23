Baby hedgehog’s dinnertime clip is making netizens gush. Watch

The Internet is filled with adorable images and videos of baby animals. From little hippos to tiny elephants, baby animal posts give many just the right amount of happiness that can put a smile on their face. Case in point is this clip of a baby hedgehog or hoglet sipping on its food happily. Chances are that the clip will easily bowl you over with its adorableness.

Shared by a Twitter account hedgehogfriendly town, run by two 14-year-old girls, the clip of the hoglet is beyond the definition of cute. The clip starts with the little one drinking a special formula.

“STOP & Relax just for 30 seconds to watch & listen to this hoglet enjoying her special formula. Between the ticking clock & her drinking this could be a meditation video,” reads the caption.

Check out the clip:

Posted a few days ago, the clip has garnered over 2,800 views and has left netizens gushing. While some couldn’t stop admiring the adorable little hoglet, others praised the girls.

Here’s how netizens reacted:

What do you think about this cutie?

