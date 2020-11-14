Baby kangaroo put inside post box in Queensland gets rescued

An upsetting incident involving a baby kangaroo ended on a happy note thanks to emergency services workers in Queensland, Australia. A post on Facebook highlights how rescuers rushed to help a baby kangaroo after it was put inside a post box.

The post about the incident has been shared by Queensland Fire and Emergency Services - QFES.

“We are so glad this terrible story quickly jumped to a happy ending!” they wrote in their post. “Our Pimpama Fire and Rescue Service (FRS) crew was called to an Australia Post box at Woongoolba on the Gold Coast after a baby kangaroo had been put inside,” the post explains further.

The rescuers immediately got to work and also got the keys for the post box from Australia Post to rescue the joey.

“Pleased to report our furry friend is in the hands of wildlife carers,” the post says in the end. It is shared with a picture of a rescuer holding the baby kangaroo.

Michael Beatty from RSPCA Queensland told ABC News that a complaint of cruelty was being investigated. “Our inspectorate will be looking into the incident,” he said. RSPCA has also appealed to people to help with information about the incident.

The share has received several reactions from people on Facebook. While some have appreciated the rescuers for their quick actions, others have expressed anger over the incident.

“The cruelty of some people is beyond imagination. I am so pleased the little joey is safe now. Thank you to Australia Post and the firemen who rescued this little one,” wrote a Facebook user. “So glad this had a happy ending. Why are people so stupid,” reacted another. “Fantastic response to a sick act!” commented a third.