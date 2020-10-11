Baby monkey cannot get enough of its hooman. Seen this sweet clip yet?

If you’re looking for something sweet to watch, then look no further. This video of a baby monkey who doesn’t want to let its hooman go to work may be just what you need to brighten up your Sunday.

Shared on Twitter, this recording is almost two minutes long. “I can’t stop loving this baby. This is such a cute adorable baby monkey! Who wouldn’t want to take this bundle of joy for a ride? Seeking so much love. Love as much as you can!” reads the caption shared alongside the post.

The recording starts with a car pulling up outside a house. A woman walks out whilst a baby monkey clings onto her leg. A man steps out of the vehicle and calls out to the animal. Almost instantly, the baby monkey runs towards him. The two share some adorable moments. However, when it is time for the man to leave, the infant monkey seems to be having none of it. The animal keeps clinging to the man as he showers it with some much-deserved, love-filled pats.

Check out clip to see what happens next. Watching it may leave you grinning ear to ear.

Since being shared on the micro-blogging application, this video has received a whole lot of love, and rightfully so. The clip has nearly two lakh views, while the tweet in itself has over 2,800 likes.

Here is how tweeple reacted to the share. One person said, “Awww... So cute”.

Another individual wrote, “Oh my God! This is so beautiful”. “Aw...this tiny one has so much love,” read one comment under the post.

Though it’s unclear if this video is the reason for it but soon after this clip was shared the hashtag #Monkey started trending on Twitter. From witty to adorable, people shared all sorts of posts using the hashtag, including business tycoon Anand Mahindra.

Mahindra shared an image of a monkey and asked people to caption it:

Here’s what some other people shared:

What are your thoughts on the share? Did it leave you gushing too?

