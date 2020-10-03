Sections
Baby rhino jumps around enclosure in Cincinnati zoo, video melts netizens’ hearts

After a few seconds, the excited rhino goes around to check on his mother and then prances around happily again.

Updated: Oct 03, 2020 11:03 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The clip shows the little rhino zooming around the enclosure. (Instagram/@cincinnatizoo)

If you’re looking for something to fill your heart with joy, this video of a baby rhino from Cincinnati Zoo is here to make your day. Named Ajani Joe, the little new member of the zoo will win your heart with his adorable antics.

Shared on the Instagram page of Cincinnati Zoo, the clip shows the little rhino zooming around the enclosure. After a few seconds, the excited rhino goes around to check on his mother and then prances around happily again.

“Baby rhino zoomies,” reads a part of the caption shared alongside the video.

Take a look at the clip:



Posted on October 2, the clip has garnered over 33,000 views along with more than 11,100 likes. People couldn’t stop gushing at the tiny new member of the zoo. Many poured heart emojis in the comments section to show their love for the little rhino.

“I think he is excited about his new name,” wrote an Instagram user. “Love how he goes back to see where his mom went,” pointed out another. “Spunky little fella,” said a third. “Oh my god, rhino zoomies,” gushed a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this cute rhino baby?

