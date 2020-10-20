Sections
Baby rhino plays in muddy puddles with mama, leaves netizens gushing

The clip shows Ajani Joe playing in its enclosure with its mom.

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 23:10 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows Ajani Joe with his mother. (Instagram/@cincinnatizoo)

When it comes to cuteness, baby rhinos are nothing less than kitties or doggos. And this clip of a resident baby rhino of the Cincinnati Zoo, USA proves the case. The little rhino named Ajani Joe has already grabbed the attention of netizens with its enthusiastic nature and silly antics. Chances are you’ll also become a fan of this little one after watching this fun clip.

Shared on the zoo’s Instagram profile, the clip shows Ajani Joe playing in its enclosure with its mom. The mama rhino rolls around the muddy ground showing the little one how to have fun. The baby follows its mama and jumps around in happiness.

“A rainy day just means bigger mud puddles to play in!” reads the caption alongside the video.



Posted a few hours ago, the clip has already garnered over 16,400 views and tons of comments from netizens. While some couldn’t stop gushing at the tiny rhino jumping on puddles with its mama, others exclaimed how the little one was growing up so fast. Many also dropped heart emojis to appreciate the cute video.



“I can watch this video over and over and over. They are my happy place,” wrote an Instagram user. “Momma rhino raising baby right,” commented another. “Aww! He sure loves his mama,” gushed a third.

“Soo adorable,” said a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this happy video?

