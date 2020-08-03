Sections
Home / It's Viral / Baby rhino rescued in Kaziranga National Park, efforts underway to find its mother

Baby rhino rescued in Kaziranga National Park, efforts underway to find its mother

“A 3-4 days old rhino baby was rescued by Kaziranga National Park staff ,” said Sailendra Pandey, the Public Relations Officer to the minister of environment and forest Parimal Suklabaidya.

Updated: Aug 03, 2020 11:54 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury, Kaziranga (Assam)

A four-day-old rhino calf was rescued in the Kaziranga National Park staff. (Twitter/@kaziranga_)

A four-day-old rhino calf was rescued in the Kaziranga National Park staff on Sunday morning.

The Kaziranga National Park’s Twitter handle shared a post accompanied with a picture of the rescued baby rhino.

“A 3-4 days old rhino baby was rescued by Kaziranga National Park staff at 10:30 am today and was taken to our Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC) for further observations. All possible efforts will be taken to reunite him with his mother,” said Sailendra Pandey, the Public Relations Officer to the minister of environment and forest Parimal Suklabaidya.

Take a look at the post:



All efforts are underway to reunite the calf with his mother.

Also Read | Officials rescue rhino calf separated from its mother in flood-hit Kaziranga

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Raksha Bandhan 2020: Iconic Amul girl celebrates Rakhi in ‘maska bandhan’ way
Aug 03, 2020 12:14 IST
BMC instructs Bihar IPS Vinay Tiwari to apply for exemption in home quarantine period
Aug 03, 2020 12:10 IST
‘Emotional message’: PM Modi, Lata Mangeshkar share Raksha Bandhan greetings
Aug 03, 2020 12:14 IST
When Ganguly backed a young batsman who became a match-winner for India
Aug 03, 2020 12:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.