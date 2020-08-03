Baby rhino rescued in Kaziranga National Park, efforts underway to find its mother

A four-day-old rhino calf was rescued in the Kaziranga National Park staff. (Twitter/@kaziranga_)

A four-day-old rhino calf was rescued in the Kaziranga National Park staff on Sunday morning.

The Kaziranga National Park’s Twitter handle shared a post accompanied with a picture of the rescued baby rhino.

“A 3-4 days old rhino baby was rescued by Kaziranga National Park staff at 10:30 am today and was taken to our Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC) for further observations. All possible efforts will be taken to reunite him with his mother,” said Sailendra Pandey, the Public Relations Officer to the minister of environment and forest Parimal Suklabaidya.

Take a look at the post:

All efforts are underway to reunite the calf with his mother.

