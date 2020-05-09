Sections
Baby rhino takes her first steps, adorable video will bring a smile to your face

The video shows the young one taking her first awkward and clumsy steps.

Updated: May 09, 2020 16:29 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the mother rhino helping its baby to stand. (Twitter/@DEFCCOfficial)

There is just something about the miniature versions of various animals which fills our heart with a warm fuzzy feeling and often make us say ‘aww.’ Case in point, the video of a newborn rhino calf which will probably make your heart go soft.

Tweeted by the Department of Environment, Forest & Climate Change, the video is from the Patna zoo. It shows the young one taking her first awkward and clumsy steps under the strict supervision of her mother Gauri.

“The birth of this female calf at Patna Zoo to mother Gauri and father Ayodhya is good news for all of us and adds one more feather to the Rhino breeding programme,” the department tweeted. Then they added information about the gestation period of the rhinoceros which is 16 months.



The video was also tweeted by others and people couldn’t stop commenting on the calf’s adorableness.



“Oh! That’s wonderful,” commented a Twitter user. “Wow! So beautiful,” shared another. “It is sooo cute,” wrote a third.

A few days ago, another video of a baby animal taking its first steps surfaced on the Internet and went viral. Shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Service Officer Susanta Nanda the video details the first walk of a newborn elephant calf.

“A journey of a thousand miles begins with this small step. Baby elephants take an hour to stand & a few more hours to waddle around. They are about 3 feet tall at birth with 99% of birth taking place at night,” Nanda tweeted and shared the video.

