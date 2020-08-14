Baby’s ‘reaction’ to mom missing golf shot will make you giggle hard. Watch

Sections
“I have lost count as to how many times I re-watched this! Ha ha” wrote an Instagram user while commenting on the video.

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 19:36 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The video has now left people laughing out loud. (Instagram/kenzzben)

When was the last time you laughed uncontrollably? It’s amazing if you can remember. If not, chances are this video will do the trick. This is a video which shows a mom’s efforts at golf and a baby’s ‘reaction’ to her playing.

Initially shared on the Instagram profile @kenzzben, the video is making people laugh out loud. “You know you suck at golf when your baby even laughs at you,” shared with the caption the video is fun to watch. What does it show? Check for yourself:

Since being shared, the video has gathered over 44,000 views and close to 2,600 likes on Instagram. People couldn’t stop sharing all sorts of comments on the post. Some also wrote about the adorableness and the beauty of the baby’s laugh.

“I have lost count as to how many times I re-watched this! Ha ha,” wrote an Instagram user. “Thanks for the laugh,” commented another. “That’s awesome. Gotta love it. A baby with a sense of humor keeps you humble!” expressed a third.



“Her timing couldn’t have been any better... you can’t make this kinda stuff up,” wrote a fourth and that’s absolutely true.

What do you think of the video?

