Sections
Home / It's Viral / Baby’s toy preference proves that grass is always greener on the other side

Baby’s toy preference proves that grass is always greener on the other side

This may be the cutest game of ‘would you rather’ you’ll ever see.

Updated: May 05, 2020 19:27 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Carter picking up random items over his own toys. (TikTok/@ViChan)

You have probably heard the proverb, ‘The grass is greener on the other side’. It basically means that other people’s things or situations always appear better than one’s own. Baby Carter, who is choosing to play with random household objects rather than his own toys, is a live example of this.

A clip was posted on the video-sharing application TikTok on May 1. Shared from Carter’s mom, Vi Chan’s account, it has been captioned, “Soo no toys for his first birthday. I’ll just wrap up random things”.

The recording starts with the camera focused on baby Carter, who is sitting on a carpeted floor. Text reading, “Carter’s favourite toys vs random things”, appears on the screen. Chan, then, starts showing Carter two objects at a time to choose from. As you may have guessed, one object out of the two options is always meant for children whilst the other is usually a random household item.

Carter, unmistakenly, always picks the random item over his own toys. But don’t just take our word for it. This ‘would you rather’ game has a very high cuteness level and is definitely worth a watch.



Since its original upload, the video has been watched more than 1.8 lakh times and has over 300 comments.

@vxchan

Soo no toys for his first birthday. I’ll just wrap up random things 😂 ##thisorthatchallenge ##tiktokkids ##babiesoftiktok ##over30club ##momlife

♬ Wii - Mii Channel - Super Guitar Bros

Here is how TikTok users reacted to baby Carter. One person said, “he is so adorable”. While another wrote, “so cute”.

Some in the comments section tried to guess the motivation behind Carter’s actions. A TikTok user stated, “He is already familiar with his toys and not with other things. That’s why he is so attracted to them”.

What are your thoughts on cute baby Carter?

Also read: Girl from Manipur sings Neil Young’s Heart of Gold, her amazing voice wins people over

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Next wave of 400 Jaish terrorists for Kashmir could be from its Afghan camps
May 05, 2020 20:07 IST
Mega evacuation of Indians begins Thursday; US passengers to pay Rs 1 lakh
May 05, 2020 20:46 IST
‘Can’t take risks’: Kerala CM on flying back Indians without Covid-19 test
May 05, 2020 20:48 IST
Al-Qaeda statement against India over minorities reflects synergy with Pak pitch
May 05, 2020 14:05 IST

latest news

Met Gala Challenge goes viral with DIY epiphany
May 05, 2020 20:45 IST
‘Can’t take risks’: Kerala CM on flying back Indians without Covid-19 test
May 05, 2020 20:48 IST
Shortage of workforce puts a damper on reopening of industry in Mohali
May 05, 2020 20:34 IST
India’s team of 1985 could trouble Virat’s side in limited overs: Shastri
May 05, 2020 20:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.