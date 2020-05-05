Baby’s toy preference proves that grass is always greener on the other side

You have probably heard the proverb, ‘The grass is greener on the other side’. It basically means that other people’s things or situations always appear better than one’s own. Baby Carter, who is choosing to play with random household objects rather than his own toys, is a live example of this.

A clip was posted on the video-sharing application TikTok on May 1. Shared from Carter’s mom, Vi Chan’s account, it has been captioned, “Soo no toys for his first birthday. I’ll just wrap up random things”.

The recording starts with the camera focused on baby Carter, who is sitting on a carpeted floor. Text reading, “Carter’s favourite toys vs random things”, appears on the screen. Chan, then, starts showing Carter two objects at a time to choose from. As you may have guessed, one object out of the two options is always meant for children whilst the other is usually a random household item.

Carter, unmistakenly, always picks the random item over his own toys. But don’t just take our word for it. This ‘would you rather’ game has a very high cuteness level and is definitely worth a watch.

Since its original upload, the video has been watched more than 1.8 lakh times and has over 300 comments.

Here is how TikTok users reacted to baby Carter. One person said, “he is so adorable”. While another wrote, “so cute”.

Some in the comments section tried to guess the motivation behind Carter’s actions. A TikTok user stated, “He is already familiar with his toys and not with other things. That’s why he is so attracted to them”.

What are your thoughts on cute baby Carter?

