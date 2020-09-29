Ballerina skips rope while balancing on her toes. Video is captivating

The Internet has no shortage of clips that showcase individuals achieving incredible athletic feats. Whether it be skipping rope whilst wearing skates or performing bike stunts, the list is long and quite varied. Such videos are quite captivating to watch. If you’re someone who believes in that notion, then this clip may be right up your alley as it is a fine addition to the previously mentioned list.

An Instagram user named Vidushi Kumar shared this recording on her profile on September 21. “Level up! Conditioning my ankles and toes to not feel a thing. Single and double unders on pointe,” read a few lines from the caption of the post.

The video shows the dancer standing on her toes in the middle of the street whilst donning a blue dress and her ballet shoes. She starts skipping the rope. Check out this fantastic performance, below:

Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this post has received a whole lot of appreciation. It currently has more than three lakh likes and many supportive comments.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about the share. One person said, “Wow”. Another individual wrote, “Lovely dance”.

“Appreciate,” read one comment under the post. Somebody else proclaimed, “You go gal you go”.

Another Instagram user stated, “Love your dress and talent”. Now that is a statement we wholeheartedly agree with.

What are your thoughts on this share? Did it leave you in awe too?

