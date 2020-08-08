Band syncs their music with car alarm tune, it’ll make you want to groove. Watch

Car alarms are necessary, but at the same time, they can be irritating for many. However, it turns out a touch of creativity mixed with talent can transform even the most annoying sound into something that may make you want to groove. Just like this old video which is now making people go “wow” after recently being shared on Reddit.

“Car Alarm Sax,” shared with this caption on Reddit, the video showcases a band named Big Blitz. Back in 2018, they shared the video on YouTube. It again created a stir when it resurfaced on Reddit.

Take a look at the video and prepare to get amazed:

Since being shared, the post has quickly captured people’s attention, and it’s clear from over 45,000 upvotes it has gathered till now. Additionally, it has also received more than 1,500 comments. People couldn’t stop praising the band’s creativity.

The band also replied to the post and wrote, “Hey, Big Blitz here!! Thanks so much for sharing our video! We really appreciate all your nice comments,and we’re so amazed by all of the attention this is getting!”

“That was fun to watch,” wrote a Twitter user. “Really good sound and the energy level were off the chart,” praised another. “Bro, I just listened to a car alarm for 4 minutes and I was disappointed when it stopped,” expressed a third. “First time I have willingly listened to a car alarm for over 2 minutes. Also, the first time I wasn’t annoyed that a car alarm was for more than 15 seconds,” wrote a fourth and we can’t say that we disagree.

Big Blitz a Pittsburgh based band that was “born from the sounds of dance, rock, and jazz improvisation”, says the band’s official website. The band comprises of Lucas Ciesielski (Baritone and Tenor Sax), Nick Grabigel (Drums and Guitar), and Mason Ciesielski (Tenor Sax and Synthesizers).

