Bannerghatta Biological Park celebrates birth of second calf for Roopa the elephant

“It was the second calf delivered by Roopa, she gave birth to a female calf, Gowri in 2016 at the age of 8,” said the Executive Director of BBP said.

Updated: Aug 02, 2020 09:41 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury, Bengaluru

A 12-year-old elephant, Roopa, at Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP) gave birth to a male calf. (Instagram/@Bannerghatta Zoo)

A 12-year-old elephant, Roopa, at Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP) gave birth to a male calf on Saturday.

Both the mother and calf are healthy and are doing well, said Executive Director, BBP.

The park took to Twitter and Instagram to share the news and an adorable photo of the newborn calf with its mother.



“We are delighted to announce that Elephant Roopa has given birth to her second calf today!” read the caption.

Take a look:

With the addition of this calf, the present elephant population is 24 at the BBP.

