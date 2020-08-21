Bar installs fish bowl-like screens in Japan to lure back virus-wary customers

Sections
The conical and clear acrylic screens hang from the ceiling and envelop the customers’ head and shoulders.

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 10:08 IST

By Reuters | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta, Tokyo

A goldfish bowl-like acrylic screen used as part of new social distancing measures. (REUTERS)

A bar in Tokyo’s upscale Ginza district has installed fish bowl-like screens designed to protect against coronavirus transmission, aiming to lure back clients worried about the risks of COVID-19.

The Jazz Lounge En Counter bar reopened in late June, having shut down for several weeks after the government declared a nationwide state of emergency in April.

But with revenues down 70% to 80% compared with pre-pandemic levels, the bar decided to step up efforts to ensure customers feel safer.

Customers are seen sitting with their heads inside the goldfish bowl-like acrylic screens. ( REUTERS )

“If we don’t take firm steps we wouldn’t be responding to customers’ requests. And they wouldn’t visit us because they’re worried,” said manager Katsutoshi Iwazaki.



Customers enjoy themselves while sitting inside the screen. ( REUTERS )

The conical, clear acrylic screens - which were demonstrated to Reuters by bar staff on a recent visit - hang from the ceiling and envelop the customers’ head and shoulders, acting as a barrier between them and other drinkers, as well as servers. Employees said they, too, felt more protected.

Both customers and staff are seen with the the goldfish bowl-like acrylic screens. ( REUTERS )

“I can’t talk to them (customers) safely if there’s a risk of droplet infection. But I feel very safe now with this measure,” said 27 year-old staff member Mako Aoki.

