Bar installs fish bowl-like screens in Japan to lure back virus-wary customers
The conical and clear acrylic screens hang from the ceiling and envelop the customers’ head and shoulders.
A bar in Tokyo’s upscale Ginza district has installed fish bowl-like screens designed to protect against coronavirus transmission, aiming to lure back clients worried about the risks of COVID-19.
The Jazz Lounge En Counter bar reopened in late June, having shut down for several weeks after the government declared a nationwide state of emergency in April.
But with revenues down 70% to 80% compared with pre-pandemic levels, the bar decided to step up efforts to ensure customers feel safer.
Customers are seen sitting with their heads inside the goldfish bowl-like acrylic screens. ( REUTERS )
“If we don’t take firm steps we wouldn’t be responding to customers’ requests. And they wouldn’t visit us because they’re worried,” said manager Katsutoshi Iwazaki.
Customers enjoy themselves while sitting inside the screen. ( REUTERS )
The conical, clear acrylic screens - which were demonstrated to Reuters by bar staff on a recent visit - hang from the ceiling and envelop the customers’ head and shoulders, acting as a barrier between them and other drinkers, as well as servers. Employees said they, too, felt more protected.
Both customers and staff are seen with the the goldfish bowl-like acrylic screens. ( REUTERS )
“I can’t talk to them (customers) safely if there’s a risk of droplet infection. But I feel very safe now with this measure,” said 27 year-old staff member Mako Aoki.