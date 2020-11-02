Sections
Barack Obama says ‘Hey’ to voter’s 8-month-old baby while phone banking for Joe Biden, video wins Twitter

Barack Obama shared the sweet interaction on his personal Twitter profile

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 01:40 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows Barack Obama speaking to the kid over phone. (Twitter/@BarackObama)

Calling voters to remind them to vote is a practice followed during most election campaigns. The same is going on in Joe Biden’s election camp and one of the volunteers canvassing over phone is none other than the former US President Barack Obama. Now a video of him during one such call has gone crazy viral online. It captures Obama’s brief interaction with an 8-month-old baby of a voter.

Obama shared the sweet clip on his personal Twitter profile. Since being shared, it has gathered over 2.8 million views – and the numbers are quickly increasing.

“You could be the difference between someone making it out to the polls or staying home. And many states could be decided by a handful of votes. Join me and make some calls for Joe in the last few days of this election,” he tweeted while sharing the video.

The voter in question, Alyssa Camerota, also retweeted the former president’s video. “@barackobama phone banked me and talked to my baby. And yes, I had a panic attack,” she tweeted.



Before the video appeared on Twitter, Camerota shared another post after getting the call. “Hi hello @BarackObama called me tonight and told me to tell you all to vote on Tuesday. Yes, for real. And yes, I’m still in shock. Bye,” she wrote.

Take a look at the video which has now created a buzz:

People shared various comments on both Obama and Camerota’s posts. From calling the video sweet to recollecting old incidents, the reactions were varied.

“Lucky you & Jacks! That how he called Jackson. What a cool story for him to share in the future, I chatted with THE President & he called me! Jackson is a star, happy for you,” wrote a Twitter user. “Utterly charming; heartwarming to hear,” said another. “I loved how he was like, “I used to be the president. Remember that?” Damn it, I love that man! Kudos on not screaming or passing out when you heard him on the line!” expressed a third.

What do you think of the video?

Also Read | ‘That’s what I do’: Barack Obama nails 3-pointer while campaigning with Joe Biden in Michigan. Watch

