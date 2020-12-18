Sections
Barack Obama shares his annual list of favourite books. How many have you read?

“As 2020 comes to a close, I wanted to share my annual lists of favorites,” Barack Obama tweeted.

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 16:29 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Former President Barack Obama’s post has prompted people to share various comments. (REUTERS)

Former US President Obama recently took to Twitter to share a post involving books. His tweet has now captured people’s interest and sparked an online chatter.

“As 2020 comes to a close, I wanted to share my annual lists of favorites,” he wrote. Each year, Obama shares lists of different things he loved in that particular year. In 2020, he started it by sharing the list of books that intrigued him.

“’l will start by sharing my favorite books this year,” he wrote. Then quite wittily added, “Deliberately omitting what I think is a pretty good book – A Promised Land – by a certain 44th president.” If you’re unaware, this book is his own presidential memoir. “I hope you enjoy reading these as much as I did,” the former president further added and concluded the tweet.

He shared an image which shows the books that he considers to be his favourites. Take a look at the post, have you read any of the titles?



Since being shared, Obama’s post has received more than 73,000 likes. It has also accumulated close to 3,200 comments. People shared various replies while reacting to the tweet.

“Thank you for sharing your favourites with us, my favourite president!” wrote a Twitter user. Here’s what another individual expressed:

“I love this celebration of reading,” said a third.

Also Read | ‘That’s what I do’: Barack Obama nails 3-pointer while campaigning with Joe Biden in Michigan. Watch

