Barber’s search for perfection while cutting hair makes for hilarious video, gets over 4 million views

The image shows the barber peeking from behind a wall to check on a customer. (Facebook/@Upscale CutzandStylez)

If you’re a regular user of the Internet, you may have seen videos which are amazing and hilarious, all at the same time. This video, which is now going all kinds of viral, perfectly fits that description.

Shared originally on Upscale CutzandStylez’s Facebook profile, the video also made its way onto Twitter and has been creating a buzz on both the platforms. In fact, on Twitter the video has amassed over 4.8 million views. As for Facebook, the clip has gathered more than 3.6 million views.

“When you seek perfection and love what you do,” shared with this caption on Facebook, the video makes for a super entertaining watch. Wondering what it shows? Take a look yourself:

People on both the platforms shared similar views on the video. There were many who couldn’t stop commenting about how the clip made them laugh out loud.

“Love this, haha, it is amazing,” wrote a Facebook user. “This is the type of barber I need in my life right now,” expressed another. “This is awesome,” said a third. There were many who simply wrote “haha” to express their feelings.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

What do you think of the video?