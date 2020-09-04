Sections
Home / It's Viral / Barber’s search for perfection while cutting hair makes for hilarious video, gets over 4 million views

Barber’s search for perfection while cutting hair makes for hilarious video, gets over 4 million views

“Love this, haha, it is amazing,” wrote a Facebook user while commenting on the video.

Updated: Sep 04, 2020 08:25 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the barber peeking from behind a wall to check on a customer. (Facebook/@Upscale CutzandStylez)

If you’re a regular user of the Internet, you may have seen videos which are amazing and hilarious, all at the same time. This video, which is now going all kinds of viral, perfectly fits that description.

Shared originally on Upscale CutzandStylez’s Facebook profile, the video also made its way onto Twitter and has been creating a buzz on both the platforms. In fact, on Twitter the video has amassed over 4.8 million views. As for Facebook, the clip has gathered more than 3.6 million views.

“When you seek perfection and love what you do,” shared with this caption on Facebook, the video makes for a super entertaining watch. Wondering what it shows? Take a look yourself:



People on both the platforms shared similar views on the video. There were many who couldn’t stop commenting about how the clip made them laugh out loud.



“Love this, haha, it is amazing,” wrote a Facebook user. “This is the type of barber I need in my life right now,” expressed another. “This is awesome,” said a third. There were many who simply wrote “haha” to express their feelings.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

What do you think of the video?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

A skewed recovery, and systemic headwinds
Sep 04, 2020 08:18 IST
Govt plans round-the-clock surveillance to avoid crowding at Metro stations
Sep 04, 2020 08:29 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Narcotics Control Bureau reaches Rhea Chakraborty’s residence
Sep 04, 2020 08:40 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Sep 04, 2020 07:43 IST

latest news

Haryana: Two Murthal dhabas sealed after 75 workers test Covid-19 positive
Sep 04, 2020 08:36 IST
Sero survey begins in 11 UP districts today
Sep 04, 2020 08:31 IST
Kangana Ranaut reacts as Renuka Shahane slams her comment on Mumbai
Sep 04, 2020 08:26 IST
Barber’s search for perfection while cutting hair makes for hilarious video
Sep 04, 2020 08:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.