Barley the dog comforts his toy after both wear cones post his surgery

Barley had to have surgery after a vet found an aggressive tumour in his leg.

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 08:48 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A picture of Barley and his favourite toy. (Instagram/@barleyboy)

People who have dogs as pets will confirm that these beings have the ability to shower a lot of love. This video shows that this affection extends to inanimate objects too.

A video posted on Instagram shows Barley, a golden retriever dog, comforting his favourite stuffed toy Fluffy after both were made to wear cones post Barley’s surgery.

Several posts shared on the dog’s own Instagram account, named barleyboy, detail how he had to have surgery after a vet found an aggressive tumour in his leg. While it was immediately removed, it was sent for biopsy.

“It is stage 2 cancer but luckily the whole nasty tumour and surrounding tissue was removed successfully. It’s been a rough week but now we can all relax a bit,” says one of the posts on the handle.



For his wound to heal well, Barley was made to wear a protective E-collar. And in order for him to not feel alone, his beloved toy Fluffy was also given one.

That’s what makes this video of Barley comforting Fluffy so adorable. Take a look:

Posted three days ago, the video has collected over 1.3 lakh views and more than 29,000 likes along with several heartening comments.

“Barley is love and that is why we love him,” reads a comment. “Awww! Precious Barley has forgotten about his own pain because he’s so concerned about sweet Fluffy and Fluffy’s healing. Barley is so tender hearted and an absolute precious little angel. Continued love, gentle hugs, sweet healing kisses and prayers for our sweet, sweet precious baby boy Barley,” posted another.

Here’s Barley bringing Fluffy for a walk:

Barley is such an adorable boy. We hope he feels better soon.

