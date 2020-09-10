Sections
E-Paper
Home / It's Viral / Basmati rice tote bag leaves people with lots of thoughts

Basmati rice tote bag leaves people with lots of thoughts

“I can’t believe this is real,” the image of the Basmati rice tote bag was shared with this caption on Twitter.

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 08:33 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the bag in question. (Twitter/@naahrun)

At one point or another most of us have carried tote bags while going out. While some of them are colourful, others have quirky quotes written on them. In other words, there are varieties of tote bags and now there’s a latest inclusion to that list. It’s a bag made using basmati rice sack and expectedly, people can’t help but wonder “Par kyun?”.

The hullabaloo started when a Twitter user shared a screenshot of an advertisement of the product. “I can’t believe this is real,” she wrote and shared this image.

While replying to her own tweet, the individual shared an update and tweeted this:



Since being shared, the main tweet has gathered more than 74,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, it has also amassed about 7,900 retweets. People couldn’t wrap their heads around this unusual - and slightly bizarre - accessory.



“People who drink ‘chai tea’ will buy this,” wrote a twitter user. Someone shared another image of similar bags and tweeted:

 Here’s how others reacted:

Not everyone, however, were opposed to the idea. Here’s what they wrote.

What do you think of the basmati rice tote bag? Would you use one if you get the chance?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Close to 1 lakh daily cases push India’s Covid-19 tally to above 4.4 million
Sep 10, 2020 09:55 IST
In poll-bound Bihar, Congress invites LJP to join grand alliance, draws NDA fire
Sep 10, 2020 09:46 IST
Rafale induction LIVE updates: Defence min Rajnath Singh, French counterpart Parly leave for Ambala Air Force station
Sep 10, 2020 09:51 IST
Heavy to extremely heavy rain warning for Kerala and coastal Karnataka
Sep 10, 2020 08:24 IST

latest news

Three dead as wildfire devastates northern California
Sep 10, 2020 10:09 IST
Delhi Metro’s Red, Violet and Green lines reopen today: All you need to know
Sep 10, 2020 10:08 IST
Two prisoners infected with Covid-19 escape Pune’s Yerawada prison
Sep 10, 2020 10:05 IST
Covid-19: Demand for local trains, Metro in Mumbai gets louder amid lockdown
Sep 10, 2020 10:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.