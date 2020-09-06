Sections
‘Beach animal’ video leaves people amazed and puzzled. Seen it yet?

Originally created by Dutch artist Theo Jansen, these structures are a part of his work called ‘Strandbeest evolution’.

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 14:33 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

As the video goes on, the structures are seen moving along the beach as if they are walking. (YouTube/@theo jansen)

The use of science in creating art often yields unexpected yet stunning results. One clip showing three strange structures ‘strolling’ on a beach like living beings serves as a perfect example. Shared on Twitter profile named @wonderofscience, the clip has piqued the attention of netizens and may leave you scratching your head too.

The clip shows the structures that are made using large sticks. As the video goes on, these structures are seen moving along the beach as if they are walking. Originally created by Dutch artist Theo Jansen, these structures are a part of his work called ‘Strandbeest evolution’.

If you are wondering how, let us tell you that it’s the marvel of science that made this possible.

“These ‘Beach Animals’ were created by Theo Jansen as a fusion of art and engineering. The kinetic structures walk on their own and get all their energy from the wind,” the tweet’s caption detailed.



Take a look at the clip:

Posted on September 5, the clip has garnered over 8.4 lakh views along with more than 42,800 likes. While most were amazed, others enquired about the process through which the structure works.

Here’s how people reacted: 

You can check out the full video here which was shared on Janson’s YouTube profile back in 2017.

What do you think about these structures?

