Bear sneaks up behind hiker, she takes selfie. People aren’t happy

In a frightening incident, a black bear sneaked up on a group of hikers in Mexico. What’s even more shocking is what happened next. As the group tried to remain calm and stood still while the bear was inches from them, one of them, who the bear was sniffing, clicked a selfie with the animal. Videos of the incident are now going viral.

The encounter happened at a popular hiking trail at Chipinque Ecological Park in San Pedro Garza García in Mexico, reports Daily Mail. The park, just a day ago, took to Twitter to share a link to a guide about what one should do if they encounter a bear. The guide details that in the presence of a bear, one should keep their distance, stand still, and never try to take pictures with the animal.

Twitter user Rex Chapman also retweeted one such video that was originally posted on a profile named #LoQuePasaEnSN.

The video shows the hikers standing absolutely still as the bear approaches them. Within moments, it gets very close to one of the women and stands on its hind legs. That is when the woman clicks the selfie. In the background, someone is also heard saying “no”, probably to warn the woman not to use her camera.

Chapman’s tweet gathered over 8,400 likes and the video amassed more than 7.4 lakh views. People shared various comments on the post. A few also wrote that it’s “irresponsible” for someone to take a selfie in such a situation.

Here’s another clip of the same incident shared from another angle. It shows the bear approaching the woman and sniffing her hair while standing on two legs.

