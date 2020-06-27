Sections
Bear to dog, artist’s cloud illustrations spark amazing Twitter thread

Chris Judge, an illustration artist, shared four images which has now sparked a beautiful Twitter thread.

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 18:07 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image is shared on Twitter by artist Chris Judge. (Twitter/@chrisjudge)

An imaginative and artistic tweet by illustrator Chris Judge has now turned into an opportunity for many to showcase their creativity too. Chances are the Twitter thread will make you wonder about how incredibly talented people reside in every corner of the world.

“Some Dublin clouds this evening,” with this caption Judge shared four pareidolia images. They are simple images of clouds reimagined as different animals or shapes. To say that the results are great is an understatement. Take a look to see what Judge created.

Since being shared a few days ago, the tweet has gathered over 73,000 likes and still counting. Over 14,500 tweeple retweeted the post. Further, the post has also received close to 500 comments. While there were many who appreciated Judge’s creativity, there were some who showcased their own. That is what makes this tweet so delightful.

Here’s an individual who shared a cloud doggo:



To this, another user of the micro-blogging site replied with their own version. However it’s not something you’d expect:

“No drawing needed if you find a real teddy bear, as this one in Co Wicklow,” wrote a Twitter user and shared this wonderful image:

“The cloud formation reminds me a lot of the Wicked Witch from The Wizard of Oz. Stare long enough and you’ll always see a face,” expressed another. Indeed, if you look closely, you can actually see the similarities.

As for this individual, this is what they shared:

“Love this! I got a hug from a big big big cloud yesterday too!” wrote another Twitter user:

“I’m actually sad that I have never thought about doing this before. The smoking monkey is brilliant!” wrote a Twitter user appreciating Judge’s illustration. “The pareidolia is strong with this one,” wrote another.

“Is this a thing you do? I motion that a Twitter account be set up (by you) solely for whimsical cloud illustrations. They’re delightful, the world needs more delight in it, and you can create the said delight,” expressed a Twitter user. We wouldn’t mind seeing such wholesome illustrations.

What do you think of this Twitter thread?

