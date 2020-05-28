Sections
Home / It's Viral / Bear with a sweet tooth lured into trap with doughnuts

Bear with a sweet tooth lured into trap with doughnuts

Wildlife officials say bears tend to move more in the spring in search of mates and, as always, food.

Updated: May 28, 2020 18:23 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury, FORT MYERS Florida

Officers turned to doughnuts from Krispy Kreme and some blueberry pie-scented spray in a trap to lure the bear. (AP)

A black bear roaming around a Florida city was lured into a trap with some doughnuts.

The Fort Myers News-Press reports that the juvenile 250-pound (113- kilogram) bear spent a good chunk of Tuesday morning meandering around the Gulf coast city. Wildlife officials say bears tend to move more in the spring in search of mates and, as always, food.

In such a congested area, tranquilizing the bear wasn’t an option, said Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Officer Adam Brown. He said the drugs don’t always work immediately on large animals such as bears.

“When we use a tranquilizer the bear sometimes will run away, and we didn’t want to take any chance of it running into traffic or the residential area,” he said.



So instead, officers turned to doughnuts from Krispy Kreme and some blueberry pie-scented spray in a trap. That did the trick.

Brown said the bear was relocated to a state-managed wildlife area. Authorities estimate there are about 4,000 black bears in Florida.

Wildlife officials say people should be sure to secure their garbage cans and should not put them out the night before pickup because it gives bears more opportunity to get into them.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Get medical treatments on No Cost EMIs from Bajaj Finserv’s top multi-speciality partner hospitals
May 28, 2020 19:45 IST
Delhi govt schools to distribute books among students till class 8
May 28, 2020 19:39 IST
Pune has a strategy to slash Covid-19 death rate: Monitor senior citizens
May 28, 2020 19:38 IST
Twinkle calls Akshay out for forgetting her in PadMan tweet, see his reply
May 28, 2020 19:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.