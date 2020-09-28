Sections
Beatles memorabilia made available for online auction, Lennon’s glasses valued up to £40,000

The auction offers items spanning the band’s entire performing career, including a signed copy of the Fab Four’s first single from 1962, “Love Me Do”, valued at between 15,000 and 20,000 pounds ($19,000-$25,400).

Updated: Sep 28, 2020 11:34 IST

By Reuters | Posted by: Sanya Budhiraja, London

A member of staff holds a pair of round Windsor spectacles that belonged to John Lennon at Sotheby's auction house ahead of their "Beatles for Sale" auction in London. (REUTERS)

Fancy owning a piece of pop history? Sotheby’s is hosting an online auction this month of Beatles memorabilia to mark the 50th anniversary of the British band breaking up.

A member of staff poses for a photograph with a first pressing of the record "Love Me Do" signed by all four Beatles at Sotheby's auction house ahead of their "Beatles for Sale" auction in London. ( REUTERS )

The sale offers items spanning the band’s entire performing career, including a signed copy of the Fab Four’s first single from 1962, “Love Me Do”, valued at between 15,000 and 20,000 pounds ($19,000-$25,400).

A pair of round Windsor spectacles that belonged to John Lennon is seen at Sotheby’s auction house ahead of their ‘Beatles for Sale’ auction in London. ( REUTERS )

Other items on sale include a pair of John Lennon’s unmistakable glasses, valued at 30,000 to 40,000 pounds, and his school detention sheet, estimated to be worth as much as 5,000 pounds, which details a record of his misbehaviour as a boy.

A Cartier wristwatch,1966, owned by Beatles manager Brian Epstein is displayed at Sotheby's auction rooms in London. ( AP )

A 1966 Cartier watch, estimated at up to 25,000 pounds, is also up for grabs. It belonged to band manager Brian Epstein, whose death in 1967 is considered a key factor in the eventual separation of the four lads from Liverpool.

