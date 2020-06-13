Sections
Beautiful image of sunset causes some android phones to crash. Here’s why

Android based phones of some people crashed when they tried using the image as their device’s background picture.

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 15:10 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

This image of the sunset was captured back in 2019. (Gaurav Agrawal)

A “magical” picture capturing the last rays of the setting sun has now sent the Internet into total frenzy for a very unusual reason. Since a few days ago, the image started popping up all over different social media platforms with a bizarre claim that sounds like something out of a science fiction film. Android based phones of some people crashed when they tried using the image as their device’s background picture. Now, the reason behind this weird claim is revealed and we can say that it’s not something you would have expected.

However, before knowing the reason, take a look at the image which has caused such a hullaballoo.

The beautiful picture is captured by Gaurav Agrawal at St Mary Lake in Glacier National Park, Montana back in 2019, reports the BBC.

He took the image using his Nikon camera and later edited it using a software called Lightroom. It’s during the editing that a bug crept into the image which is now causing android phones of some brands to fail. The glitch makes the devices turn off and on repeatedly. It’s only the factory reset option, which means deleting all of one’s stored data, that solves the issue.



“I didn’t do anything intentionally,” Agrawal told the BBC. “I’m sad that people ended up having issues,” he added.

“I hoped my photograph would have gone ‘viral’ for a good reason, but maybe that’s for another time,” he said.

