Sections
Home / It's Viral / Bella to Bambi, people suggest names for adorable rescued fawn on Twitter. What would you name it?

Bella to Bambi, people suggest names for adorable rescued fawn on Twitter. What would you name it?

“Tweety, if it gets name from Twitter,” suggested a Twitter user.

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 12:43 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the rescued fawn and the rescuer. (Twitter/@pavvanchaudhary)

A tweet involving a kind hearted elderly woman and a rescued fawn has now sparked a chatter on Twitter. It’s one of such topics of discussion where you may love to take a part too.

Shared by Twitter user Major Pawan Kumar, the image is simple yet captures the spirit of humanity perfectly. It shows Kumar’s mother feeding a rescued fawn from a milk bottle.

In the tweet’s caption Kumar wrote that his mom rescued the fawn from dogs and brought it home. The little one is doing fine now. Then he urged people to suggest a name for the animal and also mentioned that they’re considering the name Buttercup.

In a following tweet, Kumar mentioned that they’re planning to release the deer into the wild once it’s stable enough.



This, however, is not the only animal Kumar’s mom takes care of. He revealed that, “She is keeping a zoo at home - one fawn, three bunnies, two peacocks, a dog, two cows, and a calf.”

From praising the elderly woman to suggesting name for the tiny animal, people shared all sorts of comments on the post. Some of the names people suggested are Gudiya, Harini, Fawny, Jerry, Bella, and Munni. There were also a few who wrote that the name Buttercup sounds perfect.

“Your mom is sweet sir,” wrote a Twitter user. “Mrignayani,” expressed another. “”Tweety’, if it gets name from Twitter,” wittily wrote another.

What would you name the rescued fawn?

Also Read | Kangaroo fell into a mine shaft. Watch how it was rescued

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Ronit Roy opens up about suffering from depression, turning to alcohol
Jun 17, 2020 13:58 IST
Intelligence agencies red-flag use of 52 mobile apps with links to China
Jun 17, 2020 13:58 IST
503 isolation coaches in Delhi, 960 overall; Railways ramp up Covid-19 treatment infra
Jun 17, 2020 13:57 IST
AIIB approves USD 750 million loan to India for Covid-19 response
Jun 17, 2020 13:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.