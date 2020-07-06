Sections
Home / It's Viral / West Bengal forest department recruits canine for anti-poaching operations

West Bengal forest department recruits canine for anti-poaching operations

Sweetie also became the 10th member of the West Bengal forest departments dog squad.

Updated: Jul 06, 2020 10:30 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury, Kolkata

The recruit, Sweetie, became the third member in the dog squad deployed to track poaching and related crimes in Buxa Tiger Reserve in North Bengal. (representational image) (HT PHOTO)

After two Malinois dogs became members of it’s canine squad 15 days back, West Bengal forest department on Sunday inducted a German Shepherd for anti- poaching operations, an official said.

The recruit, Sweetie, became the third member in the dog squad deployed to track poaching and related crimes in Buxa Tiger Reserve in North Bengal.

Chief Wildlife Warden Ravikant Sinha said the two other dog squad members of Buxa Tiger Reserve were Sylvie, also a German Shepherd, and Karim, a Malinois.

Sweetie also became the 10th member of the West Bengal forest departments dog squad.



Earlier on June 20, two dogs of Malinois breed - Orlando and Shyana - were deployed at Gorumara in North Bengal and Sunderbans in South Bengal respectively.

The deployment of the dogs came following reports of poaching and trafficking of body parts of wild animals. The canines have also been trained to find out hidden firearms by poachers.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Armaan Malik postpones single to make way for Dil Bechara trailer
Jul 06, 2020 10:41 IST
Stuart Broad could miss 1st Test vs Wi due to tactical reasons: Reports
Jul 06, 2020 10:35 IST
West Bengal forest department recruits canine for anti-poaching operations
Jul 06, 2020 10:30 IST
Who has short shorts: Elon Musk sells them for real at $69.42
Jul 06, 2020 10:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.