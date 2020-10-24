Sections
E-Paper
Home / It's Viral / Bengal pandal depicts Durga crowning a health care worker, swiftly goes viral

Bengal pandal depicts Durga crowning a health care worker, swiftly goes viral

In this unique representation, the goddess Durga has been depicted as paying tribute to a woman health worker with a crown in her hand, instead of her customary trident (Trishul).

Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 14:24 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury, Murshidabad West Bengal

In this theme-based pandal, goddess Durga is seen crowning the health-care worker. (ANI)

After Barisha Club’s idol depicting goddess Durga as a migrant worker in Kolkata won several hearts, another Durga Puja pandal in Murshidabad is now making a splash while paying tribute to the health care workers.

Bengal is known for its theme-based pandals during the Durga Puja festival. A Durga Puja pandal in Murshidabad has installed idols while paying tribute to the healthcare workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In this theme-based pandal, goddess Durga is seen crowning the healthcare worker. In this unique representation, the goddess Durga has been depicted as paying tribute to a woman health worker with a crown in her hand, instead of her customary trident (Trishul).

“Our theme this year is COVID-2020. The health care workers across the country are working for us and our pandal’s theme is basically to pay tribute to them. Goddess Durga is seen crowning the health care worker. Another message via this theme is to make people aware to follow COVID-19 safety measures and protect themselves,” said Shoumodip Shonai, member of the pandal’s club.



The pandal is a poignant representation of how our health care workers across the country have put the lives of others first by working tirelessly to serve the people of the nation amid the pandemic.

“We want to tell people via our theme-based pandal that they are safe in the hands of our doctor and they are helping to get us cured of this disease,” said Kaveri Sinha, another member.

Various themed pandals in West Bengal have taken social media by a storm this year.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Erdogan’s Turkey sole supporter of Pak for removal from Grey List at FATF Paris Plenary
Oct 24, 2020 12:48 IST
Deadline for filing returns by individual taxpayers for FY2019-20 extended by a month till December 31
Oct 24, 2020 15:32 IST
IPL 2020 Live Score: Gill, Rana open after DC opt to bowl
Oct 24, 2020 15:33 IST
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis tests positive for Covid-19
Oct 24, 2020 15:27 IST

latest news

Wildfire smoke may help virus spread, mouthwash helps curb it
Oct 24, 2020 15:26 IST
Maharashtra: Independent MLA who pledged support to BJP joins Shiv Sena
Oct 24, 2020 15:25 IST
Deadline for filing returns by individual taxpayers for FY2019-20 extended by a month till December 31
Oct 24, 2020 15:32 IST
Sena to hold Dussehra rally in auditorium, not at Shivaji Park
Oct 24, 2020 15:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.