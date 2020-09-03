Sections
Bengaluru artist creates Covid awareness through paintings across city

“I saw that people were not following the rules and so I wanted to inform them through my art,” said artist Baadal Nanjundaswamy.

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 19:22 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Amrita Kohli, Bengaluru Karnataka

Paintings made by artist Baadal Nanjundaswamy in Bengaluru. (Twitter/@ANI)

A Bengaluru-based artist has made paintings on the walls of the city to educate people about the importance of social distancing, use of masks, and hand sanitisation amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The artist, Baadal Nanjundaswamy, told ANI, “I made the paintings to create awareness about COVID-19 and I have got a good response. This was my contribution to society. It was difficult to come out and paint with so many restrictions.”

“I saw that people were not following the rules and so I wanted to inform them through my art. Now, visuals are important as people connect to it,” he added.

The artist continues to paint at police stations, markets and other public places on empty walls, shutters, pillars, and roads to educate people. A large number of passers-by have appreciated the art.



The artist has also painted different movie characters to catch the attention of the public. In addition, witty messages such as “Keep distance and stay negative” were also painted at several spots.

“In the pandemic, we saw people not wearing masks, especially the uneducated ones, but after seeing these paintings, they started taking necessary precautions such as social distancing and washing hands. Several artists have also got inspired by these paintings,” said Aaditya, student.

“There are so many kids. When they see these paintings, they will learn how to stay safe during this pandemic. The paintings have different messages which are delivered in a creative way,” said Shalini, a student.

