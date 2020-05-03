Bengaluru artist pays tribute to Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor with an amazing artwork. Watch

Sections
“A tribute to these legendary artists,” Bengaluru artist Baadal Nanjundaswamy tweeted.

Updated: May 03, 2020 20:46 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a portion of the artwork by the Bengaluru artist. (Twitter/Baadal Nanjundaswamy)

Deaths of actors Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor have left people shocked and saddened. For a past few days, people are taking to social media to express their grief and pay tributes to the actors. Bengaluru artist Baadal Nanjundaswamy is one among them who has created a beautiful artwork to pay tribute to both the actors too.

“A tribute to these legendary artists,” with this caption Nanjundaswamy tweeted a video. It shows a hand drawn picture of Rishi Kapoor on a paper sheet which has multiple folds. As the clip proceeds, a surprise reveals itself:

This is, however, not the first time Nanjundaswamy’s artwork has captured people’s attention. Last year, he shared a video of himself ‘moonwalking’ on a road in Bengaluru filled with potholes. It was his unique way to alert the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) about the terrible condition of the roads in the city. The video quickly went viral, globally.

