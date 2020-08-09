Sections
Bengaluru Police’s ‘smart tactics’ post is something to abide by

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 19:45 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Bengaluru Police shared this image on Instagram. (Instagram/@blrcitypolice)

Bengaluru Police often takes a creative path to put forth all sorts of information in front of people. They also frequently add an artistic touch to their posts to drive home essential messages. Case in point is their recent Instagram post which acts as a reminder for people to abide by specific safety measures during these perilous times. The tweet is complete with an image.

The image shared by the department has the words, “Smart tactics to win this game,” written on it. It also has a picture of a dice, three sides of which are visible. What’s interesting to notice is that all the sites have important messages for people. One of the sides has an image of a mask with the same word written on it. Similarly, the other two sides have pictures and words “sanitizer” and “social distancing” written on them.

A few days ago, the police department also shared a tweet stressing on the importance of wearing masks. They did so in quite a witty manner and in form of a crosswords puzzle. “Oh, so you think you’re too cool for masks? Tell us more,” they tweeted and shared this image:



Bengaluru Police is not the only department which often takes to social media to spread awareness. Just a few days ago, Pune Police too shared their innovative post to remind people about the essential safety measures which they need to follow, always. With the caption “Insta’nt safety? Check,” the department tweeted the post. They also shared an image along with the tweet.



