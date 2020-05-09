Bengaluru Police shares math post to help you determine your weekend hangout place. Want to know yours?

Bengaluru Police department recently took to Instagram to share a mathematical post to help people determine their hangout place for the weekend. The department wrote that the post will help people brush up on their math skills and will give an answer to anyone making weekend plans.

In an image shared with the post, the department gave a simple mathematical equation and asked people to follow it to find out where they will be hanging out this weekend. They also shared several options of places and wrote that “the number you get is where you will be going.”

With tempting options like pub, movies, out for dinner, and road trip, the department also added the stay at home option. However, there’s a twist hidden in the post and it’s a perfect answer amid the ongoing lockdown.

Yes, the only place you will be hanging out is at your home. To flatten the curve, there is no other option but to stay at home.

Since being shared, the post has gathered over 15,000 likes and tons of comments. While some replied “stay at home” after finding the answer, others simply loved the department’s creativity.

“I’m staying at home after choosing,” joked an Instagram user. “Stay at home that’s what we are doing,” commented another. “This is next level,” wrote a third.

What answer did you get? Do we need to ask!