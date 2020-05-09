Sections
Home / It's Viral / Bengaluru Police shares math post to help you determine your weekend hangout place. Want to know yours?

Bengaluru Police shares math post to help you determine your weekend hangout place. Want to know yours?

In an image shared with the post, the department gave a simple mathematical equation and asked people to follow it to find out where they will be hanging out this weekend.

Updated: May 09, 2020 19:47 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Bengaluru shared a witty and creative post with a twist. (Instagram/blrcitypolice)

Bengaluru Police department recently took to Instagram to share a mathematical post to help people determine their hangout place for the weekend. The department wrote that the post will help people brush up on their math skills and will give an answer to anyone making weekend plans.

In an image shared with the post, the department gave a simple mathematical equation and asked people to follow it to find out where they will be hanging out this weekend. They also shared several options of places and wrote that “the number you get is where you will be going.”

With tempting options like pub, movies, out for dinner, and road trip, the department also added the stay at home option. However, there’s a twist hidden in the post and it’s a perfect answer amid the ongoing lockdown.



Yes, the only place you will be hanging out is at your home. To flatten the curve, there is no other option but to stay at home.



Since being shared, the post has gathered over 15,000 likes and tons of comments. While some replied “stay at home” after finding the answer, others simply loved the department’s creativity.

“I’m staying at home after choosing,” joked an Instagram user. “Stay at home that’s what we are doing,” commented another. “This is next level,” wrote a third.

What answer did you get? Do we need to ask!

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Two Indians flown back from Gulf to Kerala test Covid-19 positive
May 09, 2020 20:19 IST
Intervention from China upended Imran Khan’s grand plan to probe power firms
May 09, 2020 14:33 IST
Riyaz Naikoo’s killing a shock, says Hizbul Mujahideen boss Syed Salahuddin
May 09, 2020 20:04 IST
‘Not suffering from any disease’: Amit Shah debunks rumours about his health
May 09, 2020 16:33 IST

latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times: Aarogya Setu app rule for private offices, not for domestic helps, says MHA and all the latest news
May 09, 2020 21:02 IST
NSA Ajit Doval dissects Pak terror moves at Kashmir meet, briefs Amit Shah
May 09, 2020 21:01 IST
Covid-19 patient discharged from hospital without report
May 09, 2020 20:59 IST
Zoa Morani donates blood for Covid-19 plasmatherapy
May 09, 2020 20:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.