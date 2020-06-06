Bengaluru school organises ‘first’ drive-through graduation ceremony. See pics

The image shows the students waiting in their cars for their turn. (Facebook/Canadian International School)

Donning the traditional gowns and hats, these students hitched a car ride to their school in Bengaluru for a very special reason – to celebrate their graduation. However, given the current circumstances, a traditional event was out of the question, so the school came up with something ingenuous – a drive-through ceremony.

Canadian International School took to Facebook to share this amazing ceremony which took place in their Bengaluru campus.

“Today, CIS held Bangalore’s first drive-through graduation ceremony! Graduates and their parents drove around our football field and as each car passed by, teachers cheered them on as they received their certificates,” the school wrote. “This year’s graduation theme of “We’ll find a way or make one”, really shined through!” they added.

Along with the post they also shared tons of pictures showing happy faces all around. While some of the images show the students holding their degrees, others show teachers handing them out and all this while maintain proper safety precautions.

People were all elated to see the images. While some congratulated the students, others lauded the school for organising such an unusual event.

“Beautifully organized - we are so touched and grateful to CIS for making this such a special occasion for the Class of 2020!!” wrote a Facebook user. “A unique one of a kind graduation ceremony,” expressed another. “Congratulations to the graduates,” wrote a third.

What do you think of this innovative event?