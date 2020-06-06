Sections
Home / It's Viral / Bengaluru school organises ‘first’ drive-through graduation ceremony. See pics

Bengaluru school organises ‘first’ drive-through graduation ceremony. See pics

The unusual ceremony received tons of appreciation.

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 20:43 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the students waiting in their cars for their turn. (Facebook/Canadian International School)

Donning the traditional gowns and hats, these students hitched a car ride to their school in Bengaluru for a very special reason – to celebrate their graduation. However, given the current circumstances, a traditional event was out of the question, so the school came up with something ingenuous – a drive-through ceremony.

Canadian International School took to Facebook to share this amazing ceremony which took place in their Bengaluru campus.

“Today, CIS held Bangalore’s first drive-through graduation ceremony! Graduates and their parents drove around our football field and as each car passed by, teachers cheered them on as they received their certificates,” the school wrote. “This year’s graduation theme of “We’ll find a way or make one”, really shined through!” they added.

Along with the post they also shared tons of pictures showing happy faces all around. While some of the images show the students holding their degrees, others show teachers handing them out and all this while maintain proper safety precautions.



People were all elated to see the images. While some congratulated the students, others lauded the school for organising such an unusual event.

“Beautifully organized - we are so touched and grateful to CIS for making this such a special occasion for the Class of 2020!!” wrote a Facebook user. “A unique one of a kind graduation ceremony,” expressed another. “Congratulations to the graduates,” wrote a third.

What do you think of this innovative event?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Civil contractor murder: Cops recover car used in crime
Jun 06, 2020 21:04 IST
Working out in open, gym owners in Ludhiana demand permission to resume business
Jun 06, 2020 21:02 IST
After Covid-19 subs, Atherton bats for ‘Hospital Substitutes’
Jun 06, 2020 21:05 IST
Details of 35 schools set up as exam centres in Ludhiana not updated on PSEB portal
Jun 06, 2020 21:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.