Better late than never? Magazine due back in 1975 finally returned to Canadian library

There are two types of people in the world. Some set a reminder on all of their calendars to notify them about the return of anything they’ve borrowed from the library. Then there are some who only remember that they’ve borrowed something from the library for as long as they are reading, watching or listening to it. You’ll relate to this tweet a whole lot if you fall in the latter category.

The Winnipeg public library in Canada shared these images from their Twitter account on December 10. “We received a special return earlier this week - an issue of Car Craft magazine that was due back in 1975! Better late than never, right?” reads the text shared alongside the snapshots.

One of the images shows a copy of the Car Craft magazine that was borrowed. A card which states its return day of said magazine, which was 45 years earlier, can be seen in the other photo.

Check them out here:

Stephanie George, the St. James-Assiniboia branch’s head librarian, told CTV, “There was no note or anything, just the return. I know lots of people are cleaning out their basements and their homes these days because of the extra time, so I’m not sure if it’s one of those sorts of things, but it was definitely a treasure”. She also stated that the magazine is in “pretty good condition”.

