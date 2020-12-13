Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / Better late than never? Magazine due back in 1975 finally returned to Canadian library

Better late than never? Magazine due back in 1975 finally returned to Canadian library

Winnipeg public library shared an image of the magazine that is 45 years overdue on their Twitter account.

Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 11:06 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Winnipeg public library in Canada shared the image from their Twitter account on December 10. (Twitter@wpglibrary)

There are two types of people in the world. Some set a reminder on all of their calendars to notify them about the return of anything they’ve borrowed from the library. Then there are some who only remember that they’ve borrowed something from the library for as long as they are reading, watching or listening to it. You’ll relate to this tweet a whole lot if you fall in the latter category.

The Winnipeg public library in Canada shared these images from their Twitter account on December 10. “We received a special return earlier this week - an issue of Car Craft magazine that was due back in 1975! Better late than never, right?” reads the text shared alongside the snapshots.

One of the images shows a copy of the Car Craft magazine that was borrowed. A card which states its return day of said magazine, which was 45 years earlier, can be seen in the other photo.

Check them out here:

Stephanie George, the St. James-Assiniboia branch’s head librarian, told CTV, “There was no note or anything, just the return. I know lots of people are cleaning out their basements and their homes these days because of the extra time, so I’m not sure if it’s one of those sorts of things, but it was definitely a treasure”. She also stated that the magazine is in “pretty good condition”.

What are your thoughts on this share?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China wants India to accept the new normal on LAC and move on
by Shishir Gupta
TRP manipulation case: Republic TV CEO Vikas Khanchandani arrested in Mumbai
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
Raghav Chadha detained ahead of planned protest outside Shah’s house: AAP
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
LIVE: Centre’s farm laws are suicide laws, says Cong leader Hanumantha Rao
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal

latest news

EPFO likely to credit 8.5 per cent interest on EPF for 2019-20 by Dec
by Press Trust of India| Posted by Mallika Soni
VPCI Recruitment 2020: Application process to fill 71 non-teaching vacancies ends today
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
‘You’ve got to move on’: Haddin reckons veteran batsman’s ‘time is done’
by hindustantimes.com
Raghav Chadha detained ahead of planned protest outside Shah’s house: AAP
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.