Sections
E-Paper
Home / It's Viral / Bhangra performance on beats of Gasolina will make you want to groove

Bhangra performance on beats of Gasolina will make you want to groove

The clip was shared on the bhangra crew called Folking Desi’s official Instagram profile.

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 14:19 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a still from the dance video. (Instagram/@folkingdesi_bhangracrew)

Many, at least once, may have tried the energetic and fun dance bhangra. There is a high probability that most have also heard the famous song Gasolina by Daddy Yankee. What will be the result if they meet? This group of dancers called Folking Desi has the answer for you.

The clip was shared on the bhangra crew’s official Instagram profile. The caption indicates that it’s not a recent performance. “We did this X years back, but watching it still makes us wanna get up and dance! Gasolina x Bhangra is a bomb combo - do you agree?” they wrote and shared the video.

Take a look at the clip and, as said in the caption, this video may make you want to get out of your seat and dance.

Since being shared, the video has gathered close to 90,000 likes and tons of appreciative comments from people.

“Loveed it!” wrote an Instagram user. We we did too. “I’m dying… this is too good,” expressed another. “Stage is on fire,” said a third. “I’m dancing too,” commented a fourth. “This is perfect,” exclaimed a fifth and we certainly agree with the statement.

What do you think of the video?

Also Read | Dancer ‘plays with beats’, netizens can’t enough of this routine. Watch

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Why is Sikh soldier a bogeyman for Chinese army at Ladakh
Sep 17, 2020 13:40 IST
No one can stop Army from patrolling: Rajnath to Rajya Sabha on China row
Sep 17, 2020 13:53 IST
Raut defends Maharashtra’s Covid-19 fight with ‘bhabhi ji ke papad’ jibe
Sep 17, 2020 12:21 IST
LIVE: ‘Prepared to deal with contingencies,’ says Rajnath Singh
Sep 17, 2020 13:06 IST

latest news

Bhangra performance on beats of Gasolina will make you want to groove
Sep 17, 2020 14:19 IST
Rs 2.63 lakh crore spent on asset creation during NDA rule in Bihar: Sushil Modi
Sep 17, 2020 14:19 IST
Putin wishes PM Modi on his 70th birthday, lauds his contribution to strengthen Indo-Russia ties
Sep 17, 2020 14:12 IST
Study hints antibody drug may cut Covid-19 hospitalizations
Sep 17, 2020 14:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.