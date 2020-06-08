Sections
Home / It's Viral / Bihar man’s dance to Chatur Naar at quarantine centre is making netizens laugh. Watch

The almost six-minute-long video shows a man, identified as Rinku Singh, the cook of the quarantine facility dressed in a dhoti.

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 17:32 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Rinku Singh dances to Chatur Naar from Padosan. (Youtube)

Dance is one of the best stress-busters as well as mood-lifters. And one definitely needs a positive atmosphere at a quarantine centre to help lift the spirit of the people there. After a video of people dancing to Sandese Aate Hai in a quarantine centre in Katihar, Bihar went viral, another such clip is now doing the rounds on social media. This video features a dhoti-clad man dancing to the amusing song Ek Chatur Naar.

Posted on different social media platforms, the almost six-minute-long video shows a man, identified as Rinku Singh, the cook of the quarantine facility dressed in a dhoti. Singh can be seen donning a similar look as Mahmood in the popular song from the film Padosan which also stars Kishore Kumar, Sunil Dutt and Saira Banu.

As the song starts, Singh starts dancing to the peppy tune and gives hilarious expressions just like the actors from the hit song. Singh’s entertaining and comical performance was enough to make people watching him laugh as one can hear the sounds of laughter and cheers during the performance.

Take a look at the entire video:



The clip has garnered over 14,000 views and tons of praise from netizens as most of them commented ‘superb’ for the act. Here’s another glimpse of Rinku Singh’s comical performances:

What do you think of this amusing video?

