Sections
Home / It's Viral / Bihar residents offer food to people on Mizoram-bound train, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga tweets video

Bihar residents offer food to people on Mizoram-bound train, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga tweets video

In the 30-second video, volunteers rush towards the halted train. They then distribute food packets to the passengers onboard the train.

Updated: May 31, 2020 19:40 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The incident took place during a brief halt of the Shramik Special Train at Bihar’s Begusarai. (Twitter/@ZoramthangaCM)

Just three days after tweeting a heartwarming video of passengers onboard a special Mizoram-bound train giving away their food to Assam floods victims, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga shared another clip detailing a similar situation. And now many are suggesting that it shows the true ‘spirit of India.’

This time, the chief minister shared a video that shows Bihar residents offering food packets to people onboard a special train returning to Mizoram. The incident took place during a brief halt of the Shramik Special Train at Bihar’s Begusarai.

“Goodness for goodness. India is beautiful when flooded with love,” Chief Minister Zoramthanga wrote and shared the video.

In the 30-second video, volunteers rush towards the halted train. They then distribute food packets to the passengers onboard the train.



Since being shared, the video has gathered over 1.8 lakh views – and counting. Additionally, it has also garnered close to 14,600 likes and more than 4,500 retweets.

This act of humanity tugged at the heartstring of many and people dropped various appreciative comments.

“Totally melt my heart. This is the India I know and love. God bless you all for your kindness,” wrote a Twitter user. “Tears of joy! This is the spirit of India. Thanks for sharing sir,” expressed another. “Moment like this is the true reflection of unity and brotherhood which binds our country together,” commented a third.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Google Home users are encountering a weird bug while creating new routines
May 31, 2020 21:10 IST
With 158 new Covid-19 positive cases in Uttarakhand, tally increases to 907
May 31, 2020 21:04 IST
Uttarakhand’s hilly areas lack containment zones despite spike in Covid-19 cases
May 31, 2020 21:04 IST
Pune to see additional relaxations, PMC order expected today
May 31, 2020 21:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.