Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / Biker dog Bogie delights fans as he cruises down Philippine highways

Biker dog Bogie delights fans as he cruises down Philippine highways

Bogie has become a neighbourhood celebrity and is a magnet for attention on mountain and beach road trips.

Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 09:19 IST

By Reuters | Posted by: Sanya Budhiraja, Imus Philippines

Bogie, the pet dog of motorcycle enthusiast Gilbert Delos Reyes, wearing shades and a helmet sits on his owner's motorcycle, in Imus, Cavite, Philippines. (REUTERS)

With his black sports jacket, reflective aviator sunglasses and bespoke orange helmet with holes so his ears can stick out, Bogie the dog sure is one suave-looking canine, with an Easy Rider look that would earn him a place in any motorcycle gang.

The 11-year-old crossbreed from the Philippines takes daily motorcycle rides with his owner Gilbert Delos Reyes, balanced perfectly with his hind legs on the edge of the seat and paws straddling the handlebars. Bogie has become a neighbourhood celebrity and is a magnet for attention on mountain and beach road trips.

Bogie, the pet dog of motorcycle enthusiast Gilbert Delos Reyes, poses on his owner's motorcycle, in Imus, Cavite, Philippines. ( REUTERS )

“The first thing I taught him when he was around four months old was how to ride a motorcycle. I would carry him whenever I rode,” said Reyes, who owns a motorcycle shop in Cavite province outside the capital Manila.

“One day, he just started following me every time I left the house. As soon as I started the engine, he would get excited and jump on the bike.”



Bogie is also good for business, helping to lure customers eager to take pictures with him to Reyes’ shop, and doling out pawshakes as well.

Motorcycle enthusiast Gilbert Delos Reyes rides with his pet dog Bogie, in Imus, Cavite, Philippines. ( REUTERS )

He has even proven himself useful as a guard dog, once chasing after thieves who tried to steal his owner’s gold necklace at an intersection.

Reyes purchased Bogie when he was just a month old for 100 pesos ($2), but says the dog has been a lucky charm, and is priceless.

“I think of Bogie as a son. He’s been with me for 11 years and is a big part of my life,” said Reyes.

Bogie, the pet dog of motorcycle enthusiast Gilbert Delos Reyes, poses on his owner's motorcycle, in Imus, Cavite, Philippines. ( REUTERS )

“We’ve had so many adventures and been to many places together, I don’t think I can ever replace him.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Nepal’s PM Oli stuns China, tells envoy Yanqi to steer clear of party politics
Nov 28, 2020 08:01 IST
J&K goes to polls first time after Article 370 abrogation
Nov 28, 2020 08:48 IST
Farmers March LIVE updates: Delhi chalo protests against three farm laws today
Nov 28, 2020 09:00 IST
Delhi govt did nothing despite warned of Covid surge: Centre tells SC
Nov 28, 2020 08:52 IST

latest news

Cotton farmers suffer damages due to cyclone Nivar
Nov 28, 2020 09:40 IST
Many colleges in Delhi-NCR cancel exams due to farmers’ protest march
Nov 28, 2020 09:35 IST
‘There’s one sitting at home’: Hardik on India’s next all-rounder
Nov 28, 2020 09:35 IST
Hyderabad civic polls: Yogi Adityanath to campaign for BJP today
Nov 28, 2020 09:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.