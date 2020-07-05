Billi the cat can’t stop ‘saying’ mad in this amusing video. Watch

Billi is a 12-year-old cat that recently came to know about the existence of the word “mad” and now she can’t stop ‘saying’ it. A video of the adorable fur ball’s antics shows how she repeatedly keeps on ‘saying’ mad as her human parent laughs on.

Shared on the cat’s YouTube profile, the video is absolutely amazing, to say the least. The post’s caption also explains from where this cat parent got her inspiration. It’s from Christina Hunger, a speech-language pathologist who discovered a way to understand what her pup wants to say with the help of a custom-made soundboard. The cat parent is now doing the same with Billi and the result is incredibly amusing.

The video opens with Billi pressing the button that says “mad.” For the rest of the clip, the cat keeps on pressing that button, as her hooman keeps on asking “Why are you mad?” The clip ends with the cat intently looking at the camera as if asking the behind recording the clip “don’t you really know why I am mad?”

Take a look at the video to see the cat ‘saying’ mad, repeatedly.

Another video of the cat ‘saying’ the words “mad” and “food” was also shared on Instagram.

Both the videos received tons of comments from people who couldn’t stop expressing their love for Billi. While some wrote how the videos are absolutely awesome, others called Billi “cute.”

“Has Billi learned what mad genuinely means? Or he’s still trying to figure out what pressing mad will get him?” asked a curious Instagram user. To which, Billi’s hooman parent replied, “She uses it in the appropriate context; she presses it after I tell her she can’t have food, or after I move her off my lap, etc. Since animals will never be able to form language the way we do there’s always going to be the question of whether they really understand. It’s a bit of a philosophical question, and all we can really say is “they use this word in the appropriate context and it makes sense.”

“I need to try this with my cat! I’m sure he would say mad all the time to me,” wrote a pet parent. “I love her so much, she is so cute,” commented a third.

What do you think of the videos?