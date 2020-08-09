Sections
Home / It's Viral / Bird drinks coconut water to satisfy its thirst, video wows people

Bird drinks coconut water to satisfy its thirst, video wows people

“It is so cute,” wrote a Twitter user while commenting on the video.

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 19:26 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The video has created quite a stir among people. (Twitter/@susantananda3)

“Wow,” “amazing,” and “beautiful,” are some of the many adjectives people used while commenting on a video of a bird shared on Twitter. You may end up saying the same after seeing the clip because it’s absolutely intriguing.

Though it is unknown where the scene was filmed or by whom, the clip came in the limelight after being shared on the micro-blogging site by IFS officer Susanta Nanda.

The video opens with a bird sitting on top of a tree trying to pluck a coconut using its beak. Within moments, it successfully detaches the coconut from the tree and then proceeds to pierce it to drink the water inside.

“Who doesn’t love drinking coconut water,” Nanda tweeted. “It is said that coconut water acts as a digestive, prevents bloating after meals. Regular consumption of coconut water also helps in maintaining the electrolyte balance in your body and thus, keeps your blood pressure in control,” he added.



Take a look at the video which has now impressed many:

Since being shared, the video has gathered over 18,000 views – and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, it has also garnered close to 2,000 likes. Here’s how some people reacted:

“It is so cute,” wrote a Twitter user. “Beautiful,” commented another. “How powerful his beaks are!” exclaimed a third.

What do you think of the video?

Also Read | Cheetah makes the most amazing sound when pet. Give it a listen

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Films and web series go into Unlock mode and resume shoot
Aug 09, 2020 20:52 IST
Chandigarh records 25th Covid fatality, steepest spike of 89 cases
Aug 09, 2020 20:47 IST
Barkha Sengupta: There is a lot of taboo attached to TV actors
Aug 09, 2020 20:44 IST
Make these additions to your meals for a healthy lifestyle
Aug 09, 2020 20:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.