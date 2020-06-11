Sections
Home / It's Viral / Bird ‘follows’ social distancing rules like a pro. Check it out

Bird ‘follows’ social distancing rules like a pro. Check it out

Looks like this little birdie got the social distancing memo.

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 21:03 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The photo shows a seagull standing behind red line. (Screengrab)

As Europe slowly but steadily eases lockdown restrictions, life seems to be moving towards a new normal. As more people venture outdoors, they’re still instructed to follow social distancing rules. This bird, in particular, is setting an example for everyone on how to respectfully maintain the gap.

The photograph was initially posted on Twitter on June 9. “Since when do gulls keep to the rules?” translates the caption, written in Dutch alongside the image.

The photo shows a seagull standing behind what appears to be a marker aimed at helping people to maintain proper distance. It appears as if the bird is in the queue for a food joint, of sorts. Looks like this little birdie got the social distancing memo.



Since being shared, the post has garnered almost 400 retweets and over 4.500 likes on the micro-blogging application. Additionally, the post is creating a buzz on other social media platforms, such as Reddit.



Here is what netizens had to say about this law-abiding bird. One Twitter user said, “Attention! Keep distance!” in German.

Redditors had a similar reaction to the share. An individual said, “Good bird, give it a chip”, while somebody else wrote, “Polite boi”.

“Oh no... they are getting smarter we must stop them before the revolution,” read one comment on the subreddit ‘animals being bros’.

A person said, “I can hear the birds’ voices from Finding Nemo “Line! Line! Line,” making a joke out of this scene from the animated classic.

Whilst another tried to guess the bird’s perspective over the whole ordeal using a TikTok trend. They proclaimed, “I’ve seen too much TikTok. That bird is saying “Don’t be suspicious, don’t be suspicious, don’t be suspiciousss.”

What are your thoughts on this civil bird?

Also Read | Pigeon uses escalator handrail as a treadmill. Makes you wonder, did it forget it can fly?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Beer dries up in Gurugram, people turn to Delhi for their liquor
Jun 11, 2020 22:36 IST
LIP stages protest outside MLA Vaid’s house over cancellation of blue cards
Jun 11, 2020 22:35 IST
Man collapses, dies, body taken away in garbage van in UP. 7 suspended
Jun 11, 2020 22:35 IST
Odisha bans congregation during Raja festival in view of Covid-19 pandemic
Jun 11, 2020 22:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.