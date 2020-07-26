Birdie wants to show doggo a new toy, he is patient but less than interested. Watch

Many may agree to the notion that dogs are humans’ best friends. Many of the personality traits that make most of us love these cute canines also sometimes make them attractive companions to others in the animal kingdom. Maybe, that why it is so common to see pooches in interspecies friendships. This particular doggo and bridie duo are exemplifying that notion with their harmonious interaction.

Posted on Twitter the video is two minutes long. The clip has been shared with a caption reading, “Good Morning”.

The recording shows a doggo with a brown coat, named Franklin, chilling indoors. Franklin is basking in the glory of sun rays coming in through a window, of sorts. A white feathered bird named Veto is seen hanging around him. The bridie is holding a paper within its beak and tries to draw the pooch’s attention to it. The canine, however, seems unfazed by these distractions. Nevertheless, Franklin lets Veto carry on with whatever he is doing.

What a patient pooch. Check out this interesting interaction below.

Since being shared on the micro-blogging site, this tweet has garnered nearly 250 retweets and comments along with almost 2,000 likes. The video, itself, has over 27,300 views.

Here is what tweeple had to say about this sweet duo. One person said, “I’ve never seen a bird qualify for the ‘dog ate my homework’ excuse until now. Meanwhile, the actual dog is like ‘leave me alone, I’m sleeping.’ (So relatable, lol.)”.

Another individual wrote, “This is incredibly pure and exactly what I needed today. Thank you”.

What are your thoughts on these two?

