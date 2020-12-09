Sections
Bison pokes head inside car looking for bread, driver reacts hysterically. Watch

Instagram user Dylan Mulvaney shared this recording.

Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 01:49 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows Dylan Mulvaney and a bison. (Instagram/@dylanmulvaney)

Are you ready to giggle endlessly? Well, if so, then you’ve come to the right spot. This video, which documents a man’s encounter with a bison at a wildlife park, is so funny that it is bound to leave you in splits. You may want to play the clip on a loop and might even forward it to your loved ones to spread the laughter. But don’t just take our word for it, watch for yourself to decide.

An Instagram user named Dylan Mulvaney initially shared this recording. “Raw footage, sound up // also before I get dragged for feeding them, the wildlife park I was at gave everyone bread to feed,” reads the caption shared alongside the post. As instructed, this is one share you’d surely wish to watch with the sound turned up.

If you’re currently wiping away tears caused by excessive laughter from your face, know that you’re not alone. Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this post has captured netizens’ attention. The share has garnered more than 60,000 likes and many comments from Instagram users.

Both the hooman and the bison featured in the clip are A-okay. Mulvaney also shared an edited version of the recording to add a pinch more of laughter to this already highly hilarious situation. Check out the post that has already accumulated over 7,000 likes.



Here is what netizens had to say about the shares. One person wrote, “This is gold,” under the original video.

“I love this video so much,” read one comment under the edited version.

What are your thoughts on the share?

