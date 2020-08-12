Blockbuster ‘checks in’ with Twitter after a while. Netizens lose all chill

Sections
Blockbuster checked out as easily and unexpectedly as they had checked into the micro-blogging application, a few hours later.

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 15:15 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

This tweet was shared on August 11. (Twitter/@blockbuster)

Blockbuster, the famous home movie and video game rental services provider, took to Twitter to check how everyone on the micro-blogging application was doing. Netizens seemed to appreciate the inquiry, and hilariously responded to the tweet.

This tweet was shared from the official Twitter account of Blockbuster, United States on August 11. “Just checking in,” reads the text of the tweet shared alongside a waving hand emoji.

Check out the tweet which seems to have captured netizens attention, collecting nearly 7.5 lakh likes along with more than 1.1 lakh retweets and several comments.



Here is how Twitter users responded to the share. One person said:



Another individual wrote, “Hello, old friend”. “Sorry for all those times we delivered your movies back late,” read one comment under the thread.

“It’s not Thursday, we aren’t ready for this throwback,” proclaimed Xbox’s official Twitter account. It seems like many on the thread agreed with that notion.

Here are some other reactions from the thread:

However, Blockbuster’s comeback didn’t last very long. Just a few hours after making its presence known on the micro-blogging application, it tweeted, “Ok, we’ve seen enough. Checking out”.

Wasn’t that a short but sweet visit?

But if you aren’t ready to get off the nostalgia express just yet, worry not. Blockbuster has partnered with Airbnb and is hosting an ‘End of Summer Sleepover’ at The Last Blockbuster. Some lucky residents in Bend, Oregon, may be able to enjoy this 1990’s themed experience for a limited time.

What are your thoughts on this post by Blockbuster?

