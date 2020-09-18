Blue snake coils around a red rose, video is scarily fascinating

Nature is filled with beautiful creatures which never fail to mesmerise humans. A video, which is now being widely shared by many, captures such a magnificent creature of nature – a blue snake.

The clip shows a blue snake coiled around a blood-red rose and the scene is such that it may evoke a sense of amazement in you.

The video is shared on Twitter with the caption, “The incredibly beautiful Blue Pit Viper,”. And, it genuinely is so.

Take a look:

Since being shared a day ago on September 17, the video has gathered close to 70,000 views, and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, it has also amassed nearly 6,500 likes and more than 2,700 retweets. People had a lot to say about the video.

“Adorable,” wrote a Twitter user. “The serpent guarding the enticing temptation!” expressed another. “Thanks for the nightmare!” joked a third. “Very, very cute. I haven’t seen such a cute snake,” commented a fourth.

Here’s how others reacted:

“Nature always creates beautiful things,” said a Twitter user, and we do agree.

What do you think of the video?