Bondeni the elephant shows how jumbos ‘say hello.’ It’s adorable

“Bondeni shows us how elephants say hello,” reads a portion of the caption shared with the image.

Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 15:25 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the elephant with a keeper. (Instagram/@sheldricktrust)

There is something incredibly adorable about the content which showcases a moment of interaction between a human and an animal. Those videos or images are capable of setting your mood straight and leaving you with a happy feeling. Just like this image shared on Sheldrick Wildlife Trust’s official Instagram account which shows an elephant ‘saying hello’ to a human.

“Bondeni shows us how elephants say hello,” reads the caption shared with the image. The post then explains how elephants never forget any scent. “So, our orphans often greet their Keepers by proffering their trunks, inviting them to blow into it. It’s essentially the elephant equivalent of shaking hands!” it describes.

Take a look at the post shared:



Just shared a day ago, the post has already accumulated over 21,000 likes. People shared various comments on this absolutely adorable moment captured.



“Just making sure your breath is fresh,” shared an Instagram user. “He’s smiling,” commented another. “Bondeni’s cuteness is going to make me add him to my little herd with Roho and Olorien!” said a third.

“What’s not to LOVE about these fantastic animals!?!” quite aptly expressed a fourth.

What are your thoughts about this picture?

