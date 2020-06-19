Books ‘fly’ off of shelves to reach students’ houses. All thanks to this librarian

Sections
Kelly Passek used the service to deliver books to the students in Christiansburg’s Montgomery County Public School district, USA.

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 10:17 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The drone delivering books. (Facebook/@Dawn Knight)

“Where there is a will, there’s a way,” almost all of you may have heard this old saying. Though clichéd, a recent incident involving a librarian and books has perfectly captured the meaning of the phrase. Middle school librarian Kelly Passek found a way to deliver books to the students stuck at home due to the ongoing pandemic – with help of drones. This is the tale of how Passek made the impossible task possible.

Passek collaborated with drone service Wing from Google’s parent company Alphabet, reports CNN. She used the service to deliver books to the students in Christiansburg’s Montgomery County Public School district, USA. Turns out, the district also became the first place to pull of such an achievement.

“I’m always trying to come up with ways to get library resources into the hands of my students and thought this would be an excellent way to do that,” Passek told CNN. “With quarantining and social distancing and our move to remote learning, it became even more important to find a way to get kids these reading materials while social distancing,” she added.

News of this amazing initiative also made its way onto Facebook. A user of the platform, Dawn Knight, also shared a video of the books being delivered by drones. The clip is as amazing to watch as the incident sounds.



“Wow! Creepy yet cool,” wrote a Facebook user. “That is so cool,” expressed another. “Librarians are saying the books are literally flying off the shelves!” joked a third.

What do you think of this initiative?

