Boone the puppy is asked if he destroyed his mom's shoes. His reaction is adorable

The clip is correctly titled “innocent until proven guilty”.

Updated: Jul 21, 2020 12:02 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The puppy is in for some serious questioning from his pet mom. (Instagram/@golden_boy_boone)

Tiny doggos seem to love shoes and pet parents usually have to make sure they keep all their nice pairs out of reach from the puppers. However, trust some naughty pooches to still find one shoe and well, chew them till they sometimes don’t even resemble their earlier form. This video is about that.

This adorable clip shows a pet mom asking a pupper named Boone if he destroyed one of her shoes. His reaction is just adorable.

Titled “innocent until proven guilty”, the video shows the conversation that follows. From playing innocent to avoiding eye contact to finally accepting his fault, the video makes for the cutest watch. But what’s really adorable is what happens in the end. We’ll just let you watch the video to find out what happens:



Shared some 17 hours ago, the video has collected a ton of reactions.



“I still don’t think it was you,” reads a comment from another doggo account. “I think you’ve been framed!” shares another. “Paw across face with a tuck and roll. Classic diversion move. The humans fall for it every time!” adds a third.

Earlier, a similar video about a guilty doggo being questioned about a pile of clothes he may or may not have dropped was shared on Instagram and brought smiles to many.

What do you think about Boone and little tricks?

